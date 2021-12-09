Nearly 50 years with Jean

In the middle of all the business at hand, there was also another challenge interwoven into the situation – changes in technology.

“When I started, I just had a typewriter,” Jean pointed out. “There was no internet, we had no email, there were no computers. I had to copy everything with a mimeograph (machine using paper, tissue paper and ink, which had to be hand-cranked) -- and then the police department would deliver the paperwork to the administration, council members and department heads. All the minutes had to be typed in and then copied with carbon paper, and of course, there was the cranking it by hand. We had so many hard copies of everything – it all had to be organized and stored somewhere. We had a lot of paperwork in storage in a lot of locations.”

Then came the advent of the computer – Jean had the first one at the city offices and she, per usual, had to teach herself how to use it.

In 1978, the Nebraska League of Municipalities said all the city clerks needed to be certified, Jean recalled. She was among the first group of city clerks in the state to comply, by completing the education and becoming certified.