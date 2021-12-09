Nearly 50 years with Jean

YORK – Thursday, 1972: “Roll call, Jean.”
Thursday, 1982: “Roll call, Jean.”
Thursday, 1992: “Roll call, Jean.”
Thursday, 2002: “Roll call, Jean.”
Thursday, 2012: “Roll call, Jean.”
Thursday, 2021: “Roll call, Jean.”
So many years, in so many council meetings, on so many Thursdays, the requests from the mayors of York have been the same, over and over and over again: “Roll call, Jean.”
That’s because for the last 49 ½ years, York has had the same, talented, adept city clerk – Jean Thiele.
Jean has been a part of literally every process and step toward what this city has become over the past half century.
Jean has always been a resident – and proponent – of York. She graduated from York High School and when her husband, Mick, went into the military, she went with him.
Upon their return to York, she had a number of jobs, including at the York County Assessor’s office and for two attorneys’ offices in York.
One of those attorney’s offices was that of Wally Angle, who was the York City Attorney at the time.
“I worked for Wally and one day, the city administrator, Jack Kidder, walked in and said he needed a city clerk,” Jean recalled. “I just kept working. Then he repeated it and I realized Mr. Kidder was talking to me. We talked and the next day I applied for the position.”
She was hired as the clerk and treasurer for the City of York. Her first day was June 13, 1972.
And the city team she joined was young – Kidder had been there for a couple of years, but the rest of the administrative team all arrived within about the same timeframe as Jean.
Immediately upon her accepting the job, she was tasked with conducting the city council meeting that very night, even before she took the oath of office.
And the next day, she was immediately shoved into the process of the city’s audit. It was daunting and intimidating, to say the least.
“Someone asked me if I had any questions,” Jean recalled with laughter. “And the question I had was what in the heck was I doing here? I had so much, really everything, to learn.”
Well, Jean’s an apparent sponge when it comes to retaining information and she plugged along.
“I just kept asking questions, learning. The whole group was relatively young and definitely new, so we just kind of learned and moved forward together,” she said. “There was so much I didn’t know back in 1972 and the prior city clerk didn’t work with me at all, so I was really on my own when it came to the city clerk business. I guess I just learned by doing.”
When Jean became clerk, back in the early 1970s, the city offices were located in the city auditorium where the Children’s Museum is now located. The city council chambers were also located in that space – “so the nights there were sports tournaments and basketball games, the council meetings were pretty interesting,” she said, chuckling.
In the 1992-93 fiscal year, the city offices were moved to a new location – where they are now – which had been a bank building.
“The benefit, among many, was that we got two vaults in which to hold documents, which we still have,” Jean explained.
And she’s been in her same office space on the south side of the building ever since.
So much has happened over the years – when Jean started as city clerk, the York interchange (the way it looks today) pretty much didn’t even exist. It was just a road leading to the interstate with farm ground all around.
“I remember when the first thing out there arrived, it was the arrival of McDonald’s in 1981, which was the first business to be out there,” Jean recalled. “Then in the next years, gradually, it started to fill in – with more fast food, the hotels, travel centers, the convention center, Walmart, all the businesses out there. I remember when there was hardly anything there and now look at it.”
All those changes involved zoning, annexations, permits, plats, infrastructure improvements, and on and on . . . Jean was at the heart of it all in one way or another.
Then there was the boom of industrial properties on the north side of York. The old airport became the industrial district. There was a lot of expansion among industrial businesses along Division Avenue. And housing continued to creep toward the east as that side of town expanded with construction.
Jean was involved with all those transitions.
“So many things have happened and changed in the city over the years and all of it has been good,” Jean said. “And things continue to move forward, for the good. Sure, there were some annexations and policy changes through the years that made some people upset, but that’s part of having a community conversation and trying to work together.”
Are there some hot topics that stood out over the years? Jean said sure -- such as contentious paving and sewer districts, the proposed fluoridation of the water, sidewalk mandates and such.
“But in the end, there was always a resolution,” Jean said. “I’m not a policy maker, I’m not a city council member, but I’ve always wanted to see people find compromise.”
In the middle of all the business at hand, there was also another challenge interwoven into the situation – changes in technology.
“When I started, I just had a typewriter,” Jean pointed out. “There was no internet, we had no email, there were no computers. I had to copy everything with a mimeograph (machine using paper, tissue paper and ink, which had to be hand-cranked) -- and then the police department would deliver the paperwork to the administration, council members and department heads. All the minutes had to be typed in and then copied with carbon paper, and of course, there was the cranking it by hand. We had so many hard copies of everything – it all had to be organized and stored somewhere. We had a lot of paperwork in storage in a lot of locations.”
Then came the advent of the computer – Jean had the first one at the city offices and she, per usual, had to teach herself how to use it.
In 1978, the Nebraska League of Municipalities said all the city clerks needed to be certified, Jean recalled. She was among the first group of city clerks in the state to comply, by completing the education and becoming certified.
It should also be noted that the clerk members of the Nebraska League of Municipalities – the people doing Jean’s type of work in the state’s 93 counties – named her Clerk of the Year for First Class Cities twice, in 1996 and 2008. The plaques recognizing her hang in her office. “I guess they mean something to me because they were given by fellow clerks. It’s nice to be recognized, but it really is about the service, the job, the community.”
She finds it interesting that in 50 years, she has only worked with five administrators: Jack Kidder, Jack Vavra, Tara Vasicek, Joe Frei and Sue Crawford.
“And in all those years, only seven mayors,” Jean said before listing them: Leroy Vineyard, Don Grosshans, Ken Kunze, Greg Adams, Chuck Harris, Orval Stahr and Barry Redfern. “Most have been so wonderful and respectful. For the most part, I’ve had great working relationships with my mayors and administrators.”
She’s also personally worked with 53 city council members.
One thing, she said, “made her kiss the ground,” was the “Sunshine Law,” also known as the Open Meetings Act. Before its passage, people could randomly address the council about any issues, without agendas or public notice or recourse or response. Sometimes the council meetings would last until 1-2 a.m. And as Jean said, there could be conversations without members of the public being able to respond to situations in which they might be implicated or involved.
“The Open Meetings Act makes it fair and equitable for all,” Jean said. “That really needed to happen.”
She conducted/assisted with her last city council meeting on Dec. 2. At that time, she received a standing ovation from all in attendance, which included many city officials. York Mayor Barry Redfern thanked her for her many years of service, as did the council members and department heads.
“Sure, I’m a little sad, right now,” Jean said. “It’s hard to leave something I’ve done for 50 years, but it’s time.
“The best part of this job has been working for the people, working with everyone. Every day, there is something different to do and that’s special,” Jean said. “I feel really good handing it over to Amanda (Ring, new city clerk). And I feel good about retiring at this time because we have a really talented, strong administrative team, a great mayor, a great council, wonderful department heads and staff members. The city is in good hands and it’s time for me to retire.”
A coffee will be held in her honor from 3-5 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 10, in the council chambers.
After the holidays, she will be traveling to California, to visit a relative, look at the ocean and relax.
And after that? Maybe when she comes back to York, she might go have coffee with someone she hasn’t seen in a while, she said.
“I have so enjoyed working for the City of York and all the people in our great town. It’s been a great experience,” Jean said. “It will be a change, to retire, but for the good. You know, it’s just time.”