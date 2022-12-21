Nearly 400 receive degrees at UNMC December commencement

Diplomas were conferred on nearly 400 University of Nebraska Medical Center students on Friday, Dec. 16 at a ceremony at Baxter Area in Omaha. The following is a list of graduates from the College of Nursing, College of Allied Health Professions, College of Public Health, College of Medicine and Graduate Studies, organized by college, degree and hometown.
York area students graduating include: Alexandra Rauert of York, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Nickolas Bockoven of Seward, UNMC College of Allied Health Professions, Master of Physician Assistant Studies; Maria Cantu Hines of Polk, UNMC College of Public Health, Master of Public Health.