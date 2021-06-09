Nearly 28 grams of meth found in bra, socks and shoes

YORK – Nearly 28 grams of methamphetamine were found in the bra, socks and shoes worn by a 55-year-old woman who was searched at the York County Jail after a traffic stop.

Mary J. Palo of Fairbury has been formally charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

The case has been bound over to District Court, as she waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the vehicle Palo was riding in, due to a traffic violation.

The deputy was given consent to search by the driver and during that search he found a small Ziploc bag containing meth. Because of that discovery, Palo and the driver, Darren Cloyd, 56, were arrested.

The deputy says in the affidavit that while enroute to the York County Jail, Palo “stated she did have more controlled substance on her person.”