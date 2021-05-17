NDCS relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in facilities

YORK – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) is about to implement some of the most significant operational changes since the start of COVID-19. Standards for visitors and volunteers will relax, as will parameters around social distancing and mandates that limited activities inside the state’s 10 facilities – including the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York.

“This is a huge step forward and one that is sure to be welcomed by staff members as well as inmates,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “We have been operating under limits for almost a year and a half. But now, we are in a good place to make this turn and re-initiate some of things we were doing pre-COVID.”

It has been several weeks since any staff members or inmates tested positive for the coronavirus. Vaccinations continue to be provided to both inmates and staff members. Dir. Frakes said formal, organized vaccination efforts will end mid-June.

“We have hosted multiple vaccination clinics in all of our facilities and associated buildings for our teammates as well as our inmates. We are now in our final push to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to those who want one. After that, we will offer vaccinations to newly admitted inmates and staff members who are newly hired.”