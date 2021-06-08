NCTA names Spring 2021 Dean's List, Honor Roll

CURTIS – Academic honors for 54 Aggie students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis were announced for the spring semester of 2021.

“Aggie students demonstrated grit and determination in their academic efforts this spring,” said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen.

“Students applied themselves with in-person classes and academic programs throughout the year, but particularly in a very busy spring semester which included opportunities for academic team travels and club activities outside of the classrooms, too,” Gossen added.

NCTA concluded final exams on May 4 and held an outdoor graduation on May 6.

To be eligible for the NCTA Dean’s List or Honor Roll, students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Olivia Nyberg of Stromsburg was named to the 4.0 Dean’s List.

Connor Nolan of York was named to the 3.5-3.99 Dean’s List.