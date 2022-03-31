 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCCW staff member arrested

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women / NCCW / prison stock

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women

 YNT File Photo

YORK – Nicole Eliker, 40, who was a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW) in York, was arrested Wednesday, March 30, by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with a committed offender (Neb. Rev. Stat. §83-417).

The person with whom she is accused of interacting is currently on parole supervision.

Eliker has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since August 20, 2012. Her only location of employment was NCCW.

Eliker resigned her position with NDCS.

Unauthorized communication with a committed offender is a felony offense.

