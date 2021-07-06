NCCW inmate will stay in prison to serve out her post-release supervision

YORK – Melinda Tyler, 39, who was a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York but now is back in, was resentenced to more prison time for violating the terms of her post-release supervision on a conviction of assaulting a guard while in prison.

She earlier pleaded guilty to third degree assault of an officer, which took place while she was incarcerated. She was sentenced to a term of one year in prison to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.

While on post-release supervision, York County Attorney John Lyons said she absconded from supervision and could not be located. She cut off her GPS monitor, left transitional housing and could not be found.

“She did not participate in post-release supervision and has not followed any of the recommendations in her evaluation,” Lyons said during an earlier hearing in York County District Court. “She said to probation that she would never make it in transitional housing.”

Information from the Nebraska Department of Corrections indicates Tyler was serving an 18-month sentence for second offense resisting arrest when the officer assault took place. That conviction came out of Madison County.