NCCW inmate pleads no contest in assault case
Jonetta Lucas

YORK – Jonetta Lucas, 35, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, has changed her plea in a case involving the assault of another inmate.

She initially pleaded not guilty to second degree assault of the other inmate. As part of a plea agreement, the charge against her was amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony, and she pleaded no contest to the new charge in York County District Court.

Lucas is currently serving a four-year sentence out of Douglas County for two convictions of theft by shoplifting and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Due to her change of plea, she is now facing a possible maximum sentence of an additional three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.

She has also served prior prison sentences for the following crimes: possession of cocaine out of Sarpy County; theft by shoplifting out of Douglas County; and theft by shoplifting, third offense, out of Douglas County.

No further details about the case are available in court documents.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

