NCCW inmate pleads guilty to another assault behind bars

YORK – Lakrecia Donnell, 30, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, has pleaded guilty to yet another assault behind bars.

In this most recent case, she assaulted a fellow inmate and was charged with second degree assault, which is a Class 2A felony carrying a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The state also asked that she be declared a habitual criminal, which could have added another 10-60 years in prison if she is sentenced to more time for the latest assault charge.

She will be sentenced for this conviction on May 31 in York County District Court.

In September, 2018, Donnell was sentenced to an additional 12-23 years in prison after attacking a nurse and a guard in the prison. The nurse was very seriously injured in the attack.

At the time of those attacks, Donnell was serving time for numerous crimes in Lancaster County, with the following sentences: third degree assault of an officer, 2-3 years in prison; burglary, 4-8 years in prison; attempt of a Class 2 felony, 2-4 years in prison; and attempt of a Class 2 felony, 5-8 years in prison.