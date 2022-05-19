NCCW inmate might get more time for assaulting another inmate

YORK – Sarah Beale, 25, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW), has been convicted of second degree assault, a Class 2A felony.

She changed her plea this past week in a hearing before Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.

According to court documents, a guard at the prison said he saw Beale (while an inmate at NCCW) strike another inmate and the two began to grapple.

When they were broken up, guards said the other inmate was injured with bleeding and swelling.

Beale served a prison sentence for convictions of tampering with evidence out of Dawson County, possession of methamphetamine out of Dawson County, third degree domestic assault out of Dawson County, possession of cocaine out of Merrick County, failure to appear out of Merrick County and possession of methamphetamine out of Lincoln County.

She is now facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the Class 2A felony.

In return for her no contest plea, a Class 3A felony was dismissed.

Judge Stecker set the sentencing date for July 19.