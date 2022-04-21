NCCW inmate gets more time, after assaulting another inmate

YORK – Anika Pfannenstiel, 29, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women has been given more time in prison after being convicted of assault by a confined person.

She assaulted another inmate while being incarcerated here.

The name of the other inmate is not mentioned in court documents and the victim is only referred to with initials in the official complaint.

Pfannenstiel was initially charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction, and terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.

Those charges were later amended to the single count of assault by a confined person, which is a Class 3A felony.

This past week, Pfannenstiel was sentenced to another year in prison to be followed by 18 months of post-release supervision.

Pfannenstiel is currently serving a 32-month prison sentence for attempt of theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $50,000 and driving under the influence.