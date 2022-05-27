NCCW inmate gets extended prison time after beating cell-mate

YORK – An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW) has been given extended prison time after being convicted of beating her cell-mate and causing serious injury.

Marissa Martinez, 25, was sentenced this week to a term of 1-2 years in prison for second degree assault. She was given credit for 94 days already served. She was facing a possible maximum sentence of another 20 years in prison.

Court documents indicate she got in a fight with the other inmate living in her cell, pulled her from the top bunk bed by her feet and then began to punch and kick her while on the floor. The other inmate suffered bruising to her face and body.

Martinez is currently serving an 18-month prison term for theft out of Madison County. She previously also served an 18-month prison term for possession of methamphetamine out of Douglas County.