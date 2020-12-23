NCCW inmate facing possibility of maximum of 50 years in prison for sex assault

YORK – Misty Mousseaux, 36, of Kearney, a former inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York, is facing a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison for first degree assault of another inmate while she was incarcerated.

This week, she entered a no contest plea to first degree assault, which is a Class 2 felony.

The case initially involved the alleged assault and sexual assault of two separate fellow inmates. She was initially charged with assault by a confined person, a Class 3A felony; another count of assault by a confined person; third degree sexual assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor; first degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony; and another count of third degree sexual assault.

The prosecution was also seeking the designation of Mousseaux as a habitual criminal which would have had the ability to tack on an additional 10-60 years in prison on top of other prison sentences that could be handed down in this case. The habitual criminal allegation was based on Mousseaux’s prior convictions, which include: a conviction of attempted robbery on Sept. 14, 2010, in Hall County for which she was sentenced to 40-60 months in prison; and a conviction of second degree assault on March 21, 2013, in Hall County, for which she was sentenced to a term of 3-5 years in prison.