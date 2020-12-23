NCCW inmate facing possibility of maximum of 50 years in prison for sex assault

YORK – Misty Mousseaux, 36, of Kearney, a former inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York, is facing a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison for first degree assault of another inmate while she was incarcerated.
This week, she entered a no contest plea to first degree assault, which is a Class 2 felony.
The case initially involved the alleged assault and sexual assault of two separate fellow inmates. She was initially charged with assault by a confined person, a Class 3A felony; another count of assault by a confined person; third degree sexual assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor; first degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony; and another count of third degree sexual assault.
The prosecution was also seeking the designation of Mousseaux as a habitual criminal which would have had the ability to tack on an additional 10-60 years in prison on top of other prison sentences that could be handed down in this case. The habitual criminal allegation was based on Mousseaux’s prior convictions, which include: a conviction of attempted robbery on Sept. 14, 2010, in Hall County for which she was sentenced to 40-60 months in prison; and a conviction of second degree assault on March 21, 2013, in Hall County, for which she was sentenced to a term of 3-5 years in prison.
As part of a plea agreement, all the charges with the exception of the first degree sexual assault charge were dismissed. This was the most serious of the felonies filed against Mousseaux. The habitual criminal allegation was also dismissed.