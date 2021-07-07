NCCW inmate again charged with assault by a confined person, again

YORK – Misty Mousseaux, 36, of Kearney, an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York, is again facing the possibility of more prison time because she is again charged with assault by a confined person.

The prosecution is also seeking the designation of Mousseaux as a habitual criminal which would create the ability to tack on an additional 10-60 years in prison on top of another prison sentence that could be handed down in this case. The habitual criminal allegation was based on Mousseaux’s prior convictions, which include: a conviction of attempted robbery on Sept. 14, 2010, in Hall County for which she was sentenced to 40-60 months in prison; and a conviction of second degree assault on March 21, 2013, in Hall County, for which she was sentenced to a term of 3-5 years in prison.