NCCW inmate accused of assault, terroristic threats

YORK – Anika Pfannenstiel, 29, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women has been charged with second degree assault of another inmate, as well as making terroristic threats.

The name of the other inmate is not mentioned in court documents and the alleged victim is only referred to with initials in the official complaint.

Pfannenstiel is charged with a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction, and a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.

Pfannenstiel is currently serving a 32-month prison sentence for attempt of theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $50,000 and driving under the influence.

Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court as Pfannenstiel waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court.