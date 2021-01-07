NCCW inmate accused of assault of another inmate

YORK – Jonetta Lucas, 35, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, has been charged with second degree assault of another inmate and the case has been bound over to District Court.

Lucas is currently serving a four-year sentence out of Douglas County for two convictions of theft by shoplifting and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

If convicted of this latest charge, she could be facing a possible maximum sentence of an additional 20 years in prison.

She has also served prior prison sentences for the following crimes: possession of cocaine out of Sarpy County; theft by shoplifting out of Douglas County; and theft by shoplifting, third offense, out of Douglas County.

Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.

No further details about the case are available in court documents.