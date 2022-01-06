Natural Resource Districts reflect on 50 years

YORK -- Throughout 2022, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) will celebrate 50 years of protecting lives, property and the future. During the next 12 months, the NRDs will commemorate breakthroughs and achievements in conservation.

“In the past 50 years, NRDs have adapted while facing changes in technology, funding, legislation, agencies and society,” said Jim Eschliman, Nebraska Association of Resources Districts president. “Nebraska’s locally led conservation model has been a successful legacy because of our ability to adapt to the local needs of our communities.”

After the devastation of the Dust Bowl, special purpose districts were developed to solve local soil and water-related problems. But the puzzle of overlapping authorities and responsibilities provided confusion at best.

In 1969, Senator Maurice Kremer introduced legislative bill 1357 to combine Nebraska’s 154 special purpose entities into 24 Natural Resources Districts by July 1972. In 1989, The Middle Missouri Tributaries NRD and the Papio NRD merged to become the Papio-Missouri River NRD resulting in today’s 23 Natural Resources Districts.