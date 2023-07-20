This Sunday will be a bitter-sweet day for us as we load up our “adopted” Venezuelan “grandson,” Carlos Cesar Ortega Argueles, as we move him into his new apartment at Bellevue University. He will be studying for his master’s degree in business analytics, and playing soccer as a midfielder for the Bruins. It’s been a great summer for all of us having him here, interning at York State Bank, and working out to keep himself in shape.

We’ve enjoyed meals, celebrated the 4th of July with fireworks in York and McCool Junction, introduced him to corn on the cob, and he even got to drive a seed corn cutter at the Romohr Farms. (He’s invited back this fall to spend a whole day harvesting.) He introduced us to homemade empanadas, Kinder Bueno Bars, Pirulin/Pirucream Chocolate Hazelnut-filled wafer cookies and the supposed joys of fresh octopus caught from their boat on Margarita Island, Venezuela.

At first this trip was months away, and now, it’s just a matter of a few of hours before we load up Mr. Craig’s trailer with more items than he ever thought he really needed, which was a bigger bed, a single set of silverware and a TV. Thanks to “Grandma Deb”, whose mother moved into assisted living, he now has a queen-sized bed with all accessories, night stand with matching chest of drawers and mirror, lamp, kitchen gadgets, a set of four plates and four sets of silverware . . . in case he wants to entertain! He also will be taking along my brother-in-law Tom’s brown leather recliner, which is the most comfortable piece of furniture in the world to nap in.

Also, I don’t know why anyone would wrap your car in CRIME SCENE . . . DO NOT CROSS tape when you were out of town! Someone is just asking for payback!

I’m not gonna lie . . . we will miss you, even though you’re only 90 miles down the road, and Mrs. Deb and I have your soccer schedule laminated and mileage calculated for each game this fall. Don’t think for one minute that you’re going to get rid of “Grandma” and “Grandpa” that easily by moving. You’re stuck with us as part of your Nebraska family!

Nashville comes to York this Saturday night at the York Country Club as Kaylor Cox and Alex Smith will be returning to town this weekend on Saturday night, July 22, from 7:30 — 11 p.m. to perform live. Both will be performing a variety of songs . . . originals that Alex has written, as well as cover songs including their versions of well-known favorites. Reservations for seating are suggested as this event is open to the public at no charge. Sponsors include York Country Club, Kirtsey’s Boutique, Midwest Bank, Hy-Tec Auto Services and Kopcho’s Sanitation. See you there!

“All American Fun” is the theme as the York County Fair turns 150 years old August 3-6! Come out and help celebrate this amazing milestone birthday at the York County Fairgrounds. As always, D.C. Lynch Midway will be providing the rides and there are events for all ages from a Demolition Derby, to Cowboy Ranch Rodeo, Cornhole Tournament and Figure Eight Race. There will be music, food, games, animals, and guaranteed fun for everyone. Bring the family, and come out to celebrate 150 years of the York County Fair! Copies of the fair schedule are available at the York County Visitors Bureau.

For your calendars:

July 21-22 — Citywide Garage Sales — York (Call 402-204-7009 to make sure that your sale is listed.)

July 22 — Live Music from Nashville artists Alex Smith and Kaylor Cox — York Country Club 7:30 — 11 p.m.

July 23 — Russian Oven Pizza Night — Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park (Rain date July 30)

Aug. 3-6 — 150th York County Fair — York County Fairgrounds

Aug. 13 — 17th Annual Tractor & Car Show — Wessels Living History Farm 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Aug. 22 — York University Panther Prowl — Downtown York

Aug. 16 — Classes begin at York Public Schools

Aug. 23 — Classes begin at York University

August — November — 17 County Leadership begins

Sept. 7-10 — Annual Yorkfest Celebration

Sept. 9 — Annual Heritage Day — Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Sept. 15-17 — Annual Mustang Round-Up — McCool Junction Citywide