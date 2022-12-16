Nancy Johnson

Nancy Naomi Johnson, age 87, of Stromsburg, passed away December 15, 2022 at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Stromsburg Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Brill officiating. No visitation. Interment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery.

Nancy Naomi Wait Johnson was born on June 18, 1935, at Lincoln General Hospital in Lincoln to Ralph E. and Mildred Miller Wait. She began school at Hartley Elementary in Lincoln.

In 1942 the family moved to Hastings where she attended Longfellow Elementary and Hastings Junior and Senior High Schools. In 1951 the family moved to Stromsburg when her father became Area Manager of L.T. &. T. (telephone) Co. She graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1953 and attended Hastings College for 2 years, earning an elementary teaching certificate.

In 1955 she married Richard T. Johnson, and they moved onto the Johnson family farm. Their children are Jeffrey C. Johnson, Alan C. (Charlene) Johnson, and Jane E. (Bruce) Stavem.

Grandchildren are Kelli (Ryan) Worley, Eric (Caroline) Johnson, Alexis and Andrew Johnson,

and Brennan (Jessica) Stavem and Austin Stavem. Great-grandchildren are Warner Worley and

Teddy, Iliza and Bodi Johnson.

Nancy taught 4th grade in Stromsburg and also taught swimming lessons, Jr. and Sr. High School

Sunday School, directed a children’s choir and was a Cub Scout Leader. She was an active

member of the Stromsburg Woman’s Civic Improvement Club. She served on the Stromsburg

High School Alumni Board and was president during the 100th-year celebration. In 1989, she

represented Stromsburg as the Swedish Festival Queen.

She was an active member of the Ev. Free Church for 36 years and later a member of the

Stromsburg Baptist Church for over 30 years. She loved music and participated in many music

activities in church and the community. Nancy committed many scripture verses to memory, and

a couple of her favorite Bible verses were Galatians 2:20 and Isaiah 41:10.

Survivors include her husband, Richard of Stromsburg; children, Jeffrey Johnson of Phoenix, Ariz., Alan (Charlene) Johnson of Lincoln and Jane (Bruce) Stavem of Sioux Falls, S.D.; six grandchildren: Kelli (Ryan) Worley, Eric (Caroline) Johnson, Alexis and Andrew Johnson and Brennan (Jessica) Stavem, and Austin Stavem: four great-grandchildren: Warner Worley and Teddy, Iliza, and Bodi Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy McAllister.

Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola have been entrusted with arrangements.