Nancy Davidson given Community Service Award

YORK – Nancy Davidson was presented the 2022 Community Service Award during this year’s Chamber of Commerce banquet on Tuesday.
This is an annual award presented every year since 1966. Selection for this award is based upon the nominee’s overall contribution to the betterment of York through their service in various capacities.
Those who nominated Davidson for the award said, “since arriving in York in 2016 as part owner of J & R Heating and Air Conditioning and Jacer Investments, she has made tremendous strides to become involved in and contribute to the York community. In addition to her involvement and leadership in many organizations, she has also been instrumental in organizing opportunities to bring cheer and joy to York’s citizens. She always takes the time to remind others to smile and makes others her priority. Nancy’s willing spirit and tireless efforts to improve the community exemplify the tremendous impact she has had.”
Davidson is a member of the Eagles Auxiliary, York Rotary and the York Elks Lodge. She participated with the Firecracker Frenzy Committee and is the secretary of the Dolphins Swim Team.
She is the second vice-president of the York General Auxiliary and is a volunteer with the York Fire Department.
She is also a past president for PTL for Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School.
The Chamber recognized her for many new endeavors she has embarked upon – including the creation of award-winning floats in the Yorkfest parade; her incredible outdoor displays for Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas; and to benefit the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project, she spearheaded the Ghostbuster Ecto-1 car raffle for Halloween.
She also spearheaded the highly successful and popular helicopter Easter Egg drop/hunt; and she created the pallet Christmas tree project in 2020 and 2021 (building and distributing nearly 200 pallet trees and Christmas cards for local senior citizens).
Nominators said she is currently working on putting together a pen pal program for seniors who are isolated and alone.