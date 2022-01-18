Nancy Davidson given Community Service Award

This is an annual award presented every year since 1966. Selection for this award is based upon the nominee’s overall contribution to the betterment of York through their service in various capacities.

Those who nominated Davidson for the award said, “since arriving in York in 2016 as part owner of J & R Heating and Air Conditioning and Jacer Investments, she has made tremendous strides to become involved in and contribute to the York community. In addition to her involvement and leadership in many organizations, she has also been instrumental in organizing opportunities to bring cheer and joy to York’s citizens. She always takes the time to remind others to smile and makes others her priority. Nancy’s willing spirit and tireless efforts to improve the community exemplify the tremendous impact she has had.”