In August of 2009 my niece and her friend Henry spent a week visiting Bob and I and her grandmother Theo White. She is the daughter of my brother and his wife Johnny and Alice of Bakersfield, Calif. Mandy lives and works in New York City as a speech pathologist working with autistic children. Of course she and Henry are animal lovers, both dogs and cats. Fast forward 14 years and Mandy and Henry are now married and live in Los Angeles along with their pet cat Nala, a former York street cat. Knowing that this beautiful black cat found in downtown York ended up moving from one end of the United States to the other side is icing on the cake. She has been pampered beyond words and as seen by the pictures of Henry from 2009 to 2023, you can see how bonded these two are. This memory needed to be shared.

I had been called to downtown York by the YPD earlier on the day that Mandy and Henry arrived. A long haired silky black cat had been found on Lincoln Ave. and had tried to get into a woman's car. She was waiting when I arrived with the kennel in hand. I didn't need the kennel, Nala was one of the friendliest cats I had rescued in quite some time. She rode to the vet on my lap and was content to wait until she could be tested and vaccinated. Dogs both large and small entered the clinic and it certainly didn't faze Nala. She had a deep throated purr and was doing the kneading thing with her paws. Mandy was instantly taken with Nala, and although nothing was mentioned until the day before they left for New York I knew that she was considering taking her home with her. After much discussion Nala once again went to the vet, this time for a health check and a rabies vaccination. The airline was called, a ticket was purchased, and a carrier was secured complete with rollers for easy transportation as Mandy and Henry had to change planes in Chicago. On the day that she left, Nala was secured in her carrier complete with health records and Nala's ticket. She would be flying in the cabin with Mandy and Henry, tucked under their seats.

When Mandy wrote after arriving in New York she said “NO ONE asked to see Nala's health records or asked to see her rabies certificate either at the airport or on the flight. Actually no one even asked to see the receipt for her plane fare. She said that as it was, no one seemed to know there was a cat in the “bag”. With the security being tight in the airports, it was surprising that no one even questioned or suspected that she was transporting a cat. Of course Nala was a perfect passenger and slept most of the way.

Updates on Nala have been frequent and all good. She has adjusted to Mandy's two other shelter adopted cats, Ursula and Chequita and Dot the adopted shelter dog. I told Mandy that it was going to be a new house rule that anyone who visits the Roth household goes home with a cat. Nala has been to the vet, she has been spayed and her favorite hobby is sitting in the window seat enjoying being a New Yorker. I only wish that every cat adopted from the cat sanctuary could have the good fortune to have a responsible and loving home that Nala has secured. She was a street cat in York, Nebraska and ended up being a pampered New York City cat. She not only has a wonderful life living with Mandy but when Mandy is out of town, she will have a dog/cat sitter living in the apartment with her. She is one of the lucky ones, taken off the streets and ending up a pampered pet. And now she is living in a beautiful home in the hills of Los Angeles.

Sadly things haven’t improved in the last 14 years here in York with kitten season in full force. In 2009 there were kittens left on a country road. There was even a girl who tossed a box with 4 cats taped in a cardboard box onto the veterinarian clinic counter and ran out the door saying she didn't care what happened to them, they could be drowned in a creek for all she cared. But as one of the volunteers said recently, we must do what we have to do and not worry about tomorrow. So for every cat that we rescue and place in a forever home we know that is one less cat that will be living on the street. And even though we are overworked and overcrowded we will do what we must do and not worry about tomorrow. And if we need reassurance that we are doing the right thing, we only need to take a look at the picture of Nala and Henry and we know that we did the right thing for Nala. In those 14 years there have been literally hundreds of kittens that have been rescued and adopted from York Adopt a Pet and we could not do what is being done without the diligent volunteers who not only donate their time but their love and compassion to these little babies who have no voice.