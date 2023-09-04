Our Miss Caroline is pretty matter of fact and to the point. Where her mom is wordy, she cuts to the chase. That’s why I love this story she brought home from school so very much. She brought it home in her book bag typed on white paper under a photo of Jesus ascending to Heaven as angels and onlookers marveled at the sight. She called it, “My Jesus Story.” Here it is:

“He went up to Heaven and came back down.

Heaven is so perfect that Jesus wants us to come there.

Hard-nose people wanted Jesus to die.

Harmless or not, he still died.

Harmony is what Jesus brought back when he died.

Hope filled people’s eyes when they saw him come back.

Hearing what Jesus said when he came back is that he has a place for us.”

Simple and profound, children understand loving messages and see right through the mayhem of the world. As I read her words, I recognized myself in all of them:

Hard-nosed, you bet I am sometimes. Check the box there.

Harmless, I have my moments, but boy am I clumsy and impulsive too.

Harmony, yes, I sure would love balance (but it’s more like a teeter-totter or roller coaster most days).

Hope, I’ve got it (but worry, I’ve got that too).

Hearing, I would like to do better, open the ears and heart, and shut the mouth more. Absolutely.

Yes, we’re a clumsy bunch – sinners and beggars we humans are. We’re also brimming with talents and potential, designed to reach for the stars and explore the far reaches of our minds and hearts. Humans also long for community and connection. We’re relational beings not meant to be at each other’s throats. We’re made to converse, challenge each other, learn, love, hope, and grow. We’re also made to have fun, find joy, explore, compete, and yet take care of one another above all. We were created to live to our fullest potential and also one day we will die. But we really don’t die. We live forever on in the embrace of God’s perfect, forgiving love.

“The Jesus Story” is deeper than any other, misused and abused like none other. It’s a story that has withstood the test of time that gives us peace that surpasses all that we feebly understand. In Jesus we have a “Prince of Peace.” We have a companion, an energetic and perfect spiritual guide, a friend, a sculptor of all souls, and a perfecter of spiritual gifts.

We complicate a simple story about love with fruitless, rigid, self-righteous barriers. Access to this perfect love is free. It’s woven within us, this Jesus. We need not run to idols, structures, or guilt imposed by intermediaries. Jesus resides in the mystery of life articulated best by the clear minds of children and the wisdom of the elderly who are returning to children once again. Jesus is our faith in what we cannot see, but absolutely know is true.

In this circle of life that is really a circle of love is our Jesus – Yeshua, and Savior at the center. We need not worry with a love like this on our side. A love so complete and unconditional it won’t ever leave. More present and constant than even a mother’s love for her children, Jesus is that beautiful way, truth, and life.

Caroline’s story is so very correct and timely. Hear the good news, seek harmony with self and others, soften that hard nose and heart and have hope. Allow the glow of unconditional love to settle into each of your cells and reside there forever. Because this is the love the world needs. A love story of all time articulated by a daughter I get to share a brief lifetime with. So very, very brief in this truly fleeting time we reside here. It’s time for love. It’s time to share. It’s time before we head home to that loving forever where love never dies.