The mother of five gets a second to stand at her easel for just a moment. She lifts up a plate covering some dried-up acrylic paint, “I will get back to it, but the summer has been busy. The children are home, and family comes first.”

Family is everything for Carrie Johnson, who is nestled with her five children in a farmhouse she and her husband refurbished themselves located near Friend, Neb., “Everything around here may not seem like much to some, but we’ve earned it all and it’s our home.”

Home is picturesque rural living – a few horses, farm dogs, pastures, cornfields all around and happy children meeting you at the door. Johnson met her husband when he was a horse trainer for her parents on their farm in Kansas, “There were five kids in the family on our multigenerational farm. The biggest thing we learned was work ethic – walking milo and beans and cleaning out the hog houses. On the farm I learned about not giving up, how to keep going, and problem solving.”

Johnson’s artistic interests were inspired by a high school art teacher, “She became my heroine. The relationship actually began because she had a daughter born with a major brain injury and she trusted me to babysit her. She taught me how to really love someone. She also taught me about art and to look at it as problem solving instead of just talent. She taught me things different from farm life.”

After high school, Johnson headed to Lawrence, Kan. to earn her degree in Fine Arts and Illustration. At age 20, she headed to Paris by herself, something she was told Kansas farm girls just don’t do. Still, away she flew, “You could get cheap rates as a student, and I went over spring break and took an extra week for travel. The hotel rooms were cheap, and I walked around everywhere. While I was there, the art workers were on strike, so I didn’t see the Louvre, but I did see the Versailles gardens, explored cemeteries, and was in awe of the oldness of everything there. America has so much made out of plastic and not built to last. There is a delayed sense of gratification there. Things that last take time.”

Upon graduating, Johnson was off traveling again, “For a mission trip, I created 40 illustrations that incorporated Bible Stories.

My target audience was North African Muslims. I traveled to Morrocco to see their art so I could reflect their style in my pieces.”

“I paint mostly nature and I always ask myself – ‘How can I use my art to glorify God?’ I want to glorify God in everything I do. I see God in where we live – rural landscapes with unbounding freedom ring in my heart.”

“I feel like what you have been exposed to or what is in your heart comes out in your art,” she went on.

What is in Johnson’s heart also comes out through her photography business. She wants to take photos of families for an affordable price, and she has a mission, “It’s called Jentry’s Light Photography. Our first baby lived only three days and was very premature. When we lost Jentry, I went through three years of depression. I have spoken to a lot of other mothers who have lost their children this way too. I hope I can help in some small way.”

“Our tears are never wasted,” Johnson added with confidence. “God never wastes our pain. I can see many ways that pain was used for His glory. I tell people all the time that it’s very hard to lose a baby. But, at the same time, I know the first thing Jentry opened her eyes to was the face of Jesus. There is nothing more precious than that.”

Other artists are also a great inspiration for her, like the Impressionist painter, Berthe Morisot, “She was a mom too who died saving her baby’s life. A lot of her artwork is of mothers and babies. She inspires me. She was the mom of a bunch of kids and also an artist whose work ended up in the Louvre and is there to this day.”

Most of all, Johnson wants her art to leave an impression on the rural people and places she loves so much, “Our creativity was made by God. My goal is to bring joy to other people and worship God with my art. Yes, I had to put my art on the back burner a bit, but family comes first. I am looking forward to this coming school year when Clara lies down for her nap, and I get to paint.”