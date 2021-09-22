Mustang Round-Up celebrated in McCool

McCOOL JUNCTION – The 2021 Mustang Round-up celebration in McCool Junction was a huge success with many events for community members and those from surrounding areas.

On Friday, events in McCool Junction included a car show, a chicken feed, a lip sync contest, kids’ movies, a live band and frisbie golf course was available.

Saturday included a grand parade, bounce houses, a petting zoo sponsored by the FFA, a co-ed volleyball tournament, water fights, a cornhole tournament and a dodgeball tournament.

The parade on Saturday was a success, with music from the McCool Public School marching band, firefighting apparatus, floats from around the area, high school floats, motorcyclists and much more.

Events on Sunday included a pancake feed, duck races (on the river0, a golf cart rally and a fish fry.

Mustang Round-Up is held each September, at the same time as or shortly afterward the school’s Homecoming Week, as a way for the entire community to get together and celebrate.