Musical Garden dedicated at Kilgore Library

YORK -- The York Kilgore Library unveiled its magical, musical garden last Thursday at a public dedication.

The garden features several musical instruments including drums, hand bells and chimes for families to play and enjoy the sounds of music outdoors.

Library Director Deb Robertson gave the history of the garden and the collaborative efforts of Chelsey Klein from York Elementary School.

Robertson said, “Chelsey came to me before the pandemic and said she wanted to provide a gift to the community, for her family, and others, so we started the Early Childhood Discovery Inside. Then the next year, she came back and we talked about putting something outside. She donated a few instruments and some other groups donated, and it just kept growing.”

“I finally convinced the city to fund the project of getting rid of the dirt that used to be out here that I couldn’t get anything to grow on,” said Robertson. “So I said ‘let’s put the instruments in the cement and break it up.’”

As part of an Eagle Scout project, Scout Conner Leech and Boy Scout Troop 173 then offered to help with the digging of holes for the instrument posts. It wasn’t long and the instruments were up and ready to be played.

There are 11 instruments in shapes of flowers and butterflies for children to enjoy. Robertson said there are six benches on their way that will complete the garden.

The Kilgore Library now has a plaque on display to feature the following contributors of the musical garden: York Public Schools Sixpence Program, Karla Holmes Family, First Christian Church, Church, Boy Scout Troop 173 and Connor Leech.