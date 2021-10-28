Museum items to be temporarily housed downtown

YORK – The items from the Palmer Museum will soon be moved from the city auditorium to a downtown building for temporary housing.

During a recent York City Council meeting, York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford reported that the museum advisory board members have been meeting every two weeks or so since the group was formed.

After their discussions, it was determined that the artifacts will be moved to the “mural building” on Grant Avenue (between Delight Design and the Cornerstone Bank branch building). This is the building that has the mural painted on the north side.

“The transition will begin with the move of the items into that building where they can be archived, there can be classroom displays, etc.,” Crawford said. “This will buy some time to look for a permanent space, raise money, go through the process. The city will lease the building, starting Nov. 1. This way, we can move the materials to a safe place.”

Dr. Crawford said the building is being leased from the First National Company of York, managed through Cornerstone Bank. The city has a single-year lease at $1,000 per month.

