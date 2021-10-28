Museum items to be temporarily housed downtown

YORK – The items from the Palmer Museum will soon be moved from the city auditorium to a downtown building for temporary housing.
During a recent York City Council meeting, York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford reported that the museum advisory board members have been meeting every two weeks or so since the group was formed.
After their discussions, it was determined that the artifacts will be moved to the “mural building” on Grant Avenue (between Delight Design and the Cornerstone Bank branch building). This is the building that has the mural painted on the north side.
“The transition will begin with the move of the items into that building where they can be archived, there can be classroom displays, etc.,” Crawford said. “This will buy some time to look for a permanent space, raise money, go through the process. The city will lease the building, starting Nov. 1. This way, we can move the materials to a safe place.”
Dr. Crawford said the building is being leased from the First National Company of York, managed through Cornerstone Bank. The city has a single-year lease at $1,000 per month.
“The transition plan is to use the building for the Anna Bemis Palmer Archive and Classroom,” Dr. Crawford explained further. “We’ll put shelving downstairs and use the lower level as an archive for the collection. Important tasks during the transition will be getting records for the collection entered into a database and sorting through the collection so it is well organized in the archive space. The lower level has room for an office space and work for these kinds of archival tasks.
“The upstairs will be used for temporary displays. We are calling it a classroom and expecting we will change out the classroom at intervals to have different educational topics from different parts of the collection in the classroom at different times,” Dr. Crawford continued.
“This transitional space provides an opportunity to organize and sort the collection and provide public displays of parts of the collection while the Anna Bemis Palmer Advisory Board continues to consider options for a larger museum space,” Dr. Crawford said.
She said the advisory board approved the transition plan at their last meeting on Oct. 19 and will hold their next meeting on Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m., in the city council chambers.
When the extensive renovation/repair project started at the community center earlier this year, the items were moved to the auditorium to be stored (where they have been since).
With the items/artifacts in storage, a conversation began about moving the museum to a different location where it would not be exposed to humidity from the indoor swimming pool, possibly be in a more visible place in order to generate more traffic, and be in a larger space.
There were also conversations about how that space in the community center could be utilized into the future, if the museum was not located there.