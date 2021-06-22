Museum committee formed as official city board

YORK – The city already has a Parks and Recreation Committee, a Tree Board, a Library Board . . . which act in advisory capacities for those arenas of city business and concerns.

Now, the city officially also has a Museum Committee.

The council approved the creation of the committee, via an ordinance, during the last official meeting.

“This ordinance allows its creation, for it to be a formal committee like the others, the library board, etc.,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “Now we will get busy and appoint seven members to that committee as soon as possible.”

The creation of the committee came about as there have been discussions about the location of the Palmer Museum. It has always been at the community center – but when the massive construction/renovation/repair project started at the community center, a location in the best interest of the museum was approached.

There have long been concerns about the museum being located in a building where there is an indoor pool and the danger that poses for the longevity of the artifacts.