Museum committee formed as official city board

YORK – The city already has a Parks and Recreation Committee, a Tree Board, a Library Board . . . which act in advisory capacities for those arenas of city business and concerns.
Now, the city officially also has a Museum Committee.
The council approved the creation of the committee, via an ordinance, during the last official meeting.
“This ordinance allows its creation, for it to be a formal committee like the others, the library board, etc.,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “Now we will get busy and appoint seven members to that committee as soon as possible.”
The creation of the committee came about as there have been discussions about the location of the Palmer Museum. It has always been at the community center – but when the massive construction/renovation/repair project started at the community center, a location in the best interest of the museum was approached.
There have long been concerns about the museum being located in a building where there is an indoor pool and the danger that poses for the longevity of the artifacts.
There has also been sentiment that the museum should be located there because of the large donation made by Anna Palmer 50-some years ago for the construction of the community center as a place to house the museum.
There have been comments that the museum should be in a more accessible, visible location.
And there have been voiced concerns that if a perfect place isn’t found quickly, the artifacts and displays might remain in limbo for a long period of time.
Right now, all the artifacts from the museum are in storage as the construction work at the community center remains ongoing.
Earlier, in a split vote, the council voted to pass a resolution that will ultimately allow for the museum to be moved and for an alternate location to be pursued.
Mayor Redfern has not yet indicated who he might bring forward as recommendations for appointment to the new committee. Those appointments will have to be approved by the council as well.