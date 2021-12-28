Museum artifacts moved to new location

YORK – The artifacts from the Palmer Museum, which had been stored in different locations, have now been moved to a new location in downtown York.

The move took place last week.

Last year, artifacts from the museum collection were moved from the community center for the large renovation/repair project that is taking place there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As explained by York City Administrator Sue Crawford, “At that time, items were moved into the senior center and an airport hangar. That was a snowy day in 2020. Thankfully, the move this year was under more pleasant conditions. The move out of the community center and the move now into the temporary Anna Bemis Palmer Archive and Classroom on Grant Avenue are under the community center renovation contract being managed by Facility Advocates.”

A permanent location for the museum is still being explored.