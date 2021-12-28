Museum artifacts moved to new location

YORK – The artifacts from the Palmer Museum, which had been stored in different locations, have now been moved to a new location in downtown York.
The move took place last week.
Last year, artifacts from the museum collection were moved from the community center for the large renovation/repair project that is taking place there.
As explained by York City Administrator Sue Crawford, “At that time, items were moved into the senior center and an airport hangar. That was a snowy day in 2020. Thankfully, the move this year was under more pleasant conditions. The move out of the community center and the move now into the temporary Anna Bemis Palmer Archive and Classroom on Grant Avenue are under the community center renovation contract being managed by Facility Advocates.”
A permanent location for the museum is still being explored.
“This past summer, the city council created a museum advisory board to identify a new location for the museum and to advise the city on the transition to a new facility,” Crawford said. “That committee has been meeting regularly since August to discuss plans for a new museum and a transition plan to get to that point. The committee has explored and continues to work towards a new permanent museum location.
“In the meantime, a first priority was getting the artifacts in a safe space where they could be stored, sorted and organized. The city is leasing 502 North Grant as a temporary location for the transition,” Crawford explained further. “The building will be called the Anna Bemis Palmer Archives and Classroom. The lower level will house the collection (the archive) and the upper level will be used for smaller public displays (the classroom). The idea behind the classroom is to provide an opportunity for York residents and students to learn from the collection during the transition.”