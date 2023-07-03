In a Business Beat story that ran last November, Ed Mundt who owns and operates Munster Tint & Vinyl said he hoped to find a building in York at some time which would give him more room to expand. That time has come.

Mundt recently moved his business to the corner of 8th Street and Lincoln Avenue in York. The move took place the first week of June.

“I saw the building advertised for lease on Facebook,” said Mundt. “My wife and I talked it over and decided we could make it work.”

There are several advantages to the location according to Mundt. That includes increased visibility, two large bays in which to work, and much better parking space for customers’ vehicles.

“It gives us more room to operate,” added Mundt. “It’s a little bit bigger which is really nice.” He previously had operated out of a garage in the back of his house.

Mundt has three different grades of automotive film that he can install. Ones that can cut up to 99% of the sun’s UV rays and the full nano ceramic film that cuts up to 90% of the heat coming through the vehicle’s glass.

His tinting business is not limited to automotive either. He can also install tints on residential and commercial doors/windows which greatly help with utility bills. He has done many of the buildings here in downtown York and in many of the surrounding communities.

Mundt can also produce vinyl graphics including decals and full color prints. Some of the products he can make for customers include tumblers, signs, yard signs, shirts, hats and koozies. He said that some of the graphic work he produces is shipped to different parts of the country.

He also manufactures a couple of different towel products that are sold to other tinting companies around the country to use in their business.

Mundt advertises his business on Google Business and can be reached by calling 402-366-TINT.

Be part of the next Leadership York class

You can be a part of Leadership York’s 2023-2024 class by applying now. Class meets monthly from September 2023 to May 2024. Leadership York provides participants a chance to meet monthly to receive an in-depth look at the York community.

From touring facilities and meeting with local officials and leaders to observing the inner workings of the city and county, participants will come away with a whole new understanding of what makes York a great place to work and live.

You can be one of York’s future leaders and decision-makers. Positive and active leadership is the core of a stable community and the objectives set forth in the Leadership York curriculum help secure that type of leadership for many generations to come. Apply online at www.yorkchamber.org/leadership-york.

Balloon Days coming soon

The York Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Balloon Days this year on July 14-16 which will include sidewalk sales, Transportation Exploration and a giant water fight. These are just a few of the activities taking place that weekend.

York County Development Corporation’s ESI Camp Students will have their stores open and they will be ready to connect with shoppers as they are downtown taking advantage of fantastic deals during the Annual Sidewalk Sales. A food truck will be downtown and there will be a balloon artist entertaining the crowd too.

Put it on your calendar now.

What the heck?

All the fireworks have been lit and exploded, the watermelons have been eaten, the campgrounds have emptied and it’s time to get down to business.

If you are reading this on Wednesday, you’ll find the first clue of the York News-Times Treasure Hunt somewhere in Wednesday’s paper.

Pirate Jim is safely tucked away in my basement and he’s busy putting together the clues for the coming days.

He says whether or not you think the clues are dumb and don’t make sense, he just wants to remind you that in the previous 35 years there have been 36 hunts (one anniversary year there were two hunts) and every time someone has figured things out and come up with the medallion.

So happy discussing, happy figuring and happy hunting. Good Luck!