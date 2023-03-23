BRADSHAW – A motorist was seriously injured this week in a two-vehicle accident near Bradshaw.

According to York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, a semi-tractor trailer driven by James Downing of Galien, Michigan, was westbound on Highway 34 and was preparing to turn. The sheriff said the semi had already slowed and the turn signal was activated.

Vrbka said the semi started turning south onto Road G when the pickup (also westbound), driven by Zachary Olsen of Omaha, collided into the rear of the semi-trailer, causing extensive damage to the pickup.

“The pickup driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by York and Bradshaw firefighters. The driver of the pickup sustained serious injuries and was later transported by helicopter from the accident scene,” Sheriff Vrbka said.

Sheriff Vrbka said he wanted to give a special thanks to York and Bradshaw Fire Departments and the Hitz Towing Company.