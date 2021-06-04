Motorist gets probation after driving the wrong way on Highway 81

Hofferber was taken to the patrol unit where he submitted to a series of standardized field sobriety tests, which the deputy opined that Hofferber had failed.

A records check of Hofferber revealed his driver’s license in Idaho had been suspended.

“Based off my observations, training and experience, it is my opinion Scott was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant and could not safely operate a motor vehicle,” the deputy says in court documents.

Hofferber was arrested and a search of his person was conducted. Court documents indicate that during that search, a small Ziploc baggie containing a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine was located in Hofferber’s front right jeans pocket and a field test of the substance came back positive for methamphetamine.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies found a pair of brass/iron knuckles underneath the driver’s seat; a plastic bag containing marijuana; a large Crown Royal bag containing a methamphetamine pipe; a marijuana grinder; rolling papers; a roller; and a wooden marijuana pipe.

The deputy added that Hofferber refused to provide a urine sample to determine the concentration of drugs in his body.