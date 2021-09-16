 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist flees from sheriff's deputies, pursuit started in York and ended in Shelby
YORK – A pursuit involving a man on a stolen motorcycle and deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department ended in Shelby with the driver’s arrest, according to York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka.

Sheriff Vrbka said a deputy was on regular patrol Wednesday when he saw a man, with no helmet, on a motorcycle, exiting Interstate 80 at the York interchange.

“Because he wasn’t wearing a helmet, which is a traffic violation, the deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist fled,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “He wouldn’t stop and a pursuit ensued.”

Sheriff Vrbka said they were assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department when the pursuit entered their jurisdiction.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt and he was taken into custody in Shelby,” Sheriff Vrbka explained.

He said the motorcyclist was identified as Adam L. Hilton, 35, of Denver, Colo. Sheriff Vrbka said Hilton admitted to deputies he has an active warrant for his arrest in Colorado.

“We also confirmed the motorcycle had been stolen in Iowa,” the sheriff added.

Hilton is currently being held in the York County Jail on multiple charges.

