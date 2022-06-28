Mothers and children unite at NCCW event

YORK -- A hug, a kiss on the cheek and a whisper of the words, “I love you” were shared between children and their moms at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women on Saturday.

Fifteen children arrived at NCCW on Saturday morning for a hearty breakfast with their mothers, followed by educational activities provided by Nebraska Game and Parks. The event lasted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For some children, it was the first time seeing their moms; for others it was the third or second time.

Inmates shared how they experience loneliness, loss and anxiety from being away from their children too long, which is why yearly events like the one on Saturday are so important.

Inmate Shavontae Green said her daughter has been going on visits since she was seven years old; the daughter is now 13.

Visits at NCCW are unique for children and their moms. Green and moms who are a part of the Parenting Rec Program and Survivors Club at NCCW put together activities for the children.

“We try really hard to be eventful rather than just having our kids sit in a room, doing nothing,” said Green. “It helps us moms not feel so excluded.”

This year, they had Nebraska Game and Parks come out to teach children and their moms about wildlife. Nebraska Game and Parks brought snakes, turtles and tortoises for the families to see and touch.

Brianna Nugent, an intern from the Nebraska Master Naturalist program, said, “It’s cool to see the children touch the animals after the moms touched animals because they feel safe knowing their mom is there to protect them.”

Wonder, excitement and lots of love was felt Saturday afternoon. Children enjoyed the sweetness of cherry flavored snow cones and the sweetness of their mothers’ affection.

Some families played cornhole, and others sprawled out on blankets in the green grass, basking in the sun. Little girls giggled as their moms tickled their sides, and the boys shouted as their moms chased them across the playground at NCCW.

Inmate Tori Jolliffe said, “This was extravagant. We went on a scavenger hunt and played some games. Then each kid got a back pack and blanket since we can’t take them back-to-school shopping. We like days like today.”

Groups of inmates watched the moms embrace their children from a distance. Angela Folts-Oberle, the warden of NCCW, said inmates enjoy observing the kids and moms. Angela said events like Saturday’s, “create a sense of peace” in the environment.

Katie Hanquist, the Parenting Program coordinator, said this was her first time coordinating this event. “I think it’s great. I think it’s really important to promote the bond between kids and their parents. Working with the moms and the Survivors Club takes a lot of work, but is worth it.”

Oberle added, “These moms and kids get to interact with one another as if they were at home. They get to play games, play outside and have those conversations to maintain their relationships.”

It’ll be another year or so before some children get to see their mom again, but one thing is for certain, the children and their families will always remember that day.