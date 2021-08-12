Moser given 2021 Unsung Hero Award at YPS

Andy Moser, who has been with the York Public Schools for eight years as head custodian, was given this year’s Unsung Hero Award. The award is based on peer nominations and voting. Those who nominated him said, “Andy has done a fantastic job of keeping up with our facility needs at York High School. To manage a building that large along with all of the grounds that go with it is impressive. Andy never gets too rattled and works extremely hard to keep our school looking great. Andy is a big piece of why our school district is doing great things.”