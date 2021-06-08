 Skip to main content
Morningside announces Dean's List for 2021 spring semester
SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 422 students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

The Dean's List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a C-.

York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Tayte B. Hansen of York and Tenly C. Hansen of York.

