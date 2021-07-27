More than just livestock

“The club helps make you a better person,” Colby said. “If something happened to us, I would hope people would help like we did.”

One of Colby’s main projects that he found special was volunteering to help those affected by the floods in Richland, Neb. Bolton said the club was there initially for around a week. They went up for a full day later in the summer to help other 4-Hers prepare for their fair.

“A lot of people lost a ton of cattle,” Colby said. “Flooding like that has never been seen in Nebraska. I was glad to see that there are still good people in the world. People were donating from all over the place.”

Colby said that Lively Livestock Club has been able to help him meet new people, and that it has been a positive aspect in his life.

“This club has helped me out tremendously,” Colby said. “It’s how I have met most of my friends. It’s cool to see the generations come through. Next year is my last year, so I hope I leave it better than what it was.”

Lively Livestock is celebrating their 65th anniversary on Aug. 15 at the Benedict Community Building, with an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a group picture at 3 p.m., in the park, and cupcakes to celebrate during the open house.