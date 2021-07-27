More than just livestock

BENEDICT -- Five years ago, Lively Livestock celebrated its 60th anniversary. Since then, the organization has participated in more service events, and they plan to celebrate all they have done in the past five years for their 65th anniversary in August.
Lively Livestock is a 4-H group that was started on April 12, 1956. Even though the members show livestock, they also participate in other areas outside of agriculture. Some of these projects are photography, cooking, sewing, citizenship, horticulture, trailer backing, shooting sports, floriculture, home environment and more.
Some of the volunteer projects they have done over the years were place mulch at the Benedict Park, planted trees at the fairgrounds, baked cookies for people in nursing homes, held a succulent workshop and delivered to members of the community, yard clean-up for those need help, flood relief, donated concession stand money to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project and raising money for the community center in Benedict.
Colby and Lyndsey Bolton’s family has been involved in the club since they were young. Two of the activities they have been involved with most are the Quilts of Valor and the flood relief in Nebraska.
“A lot of people think it is just about showing livestock, but it’s more about helping the community and making memories that way,” Lyndsey said. “It is the group my dad, brother and uncles have been in.”
Lyndsey was six when she joined, and she did Clover Kids before becoming an active member. Bolton said she didn’t feel pressured to join, but she said her family members inspired her to continue their legacy of the organization.
“I’ve been a part of the club for as long as I remember,” Lyndsey said. “It’s taught me hard work. We have to put a lot of effort in putting livestock.”
One activity Lively Livestock is involved in is Quilts of Valor. People in the organization sew quilts for veterans. A woman who lost her son started the tradition, and now the club has continued it to provide comfort for others. This year, the club in Benedict made eight quilts. Over years, the members have made more than 100 Quilts of Valor, since York County started participating in that program.
Lyndsey made her first quilt this year for her grandfather. She was able to wrap him in the quilt in front of the club and her family.
“My grandpa was in the Army National Guard during the Berlin Wall crisis,” Lyndsey said. “It was really special to present it to family since I made it myself. I plan on making more quilts in the future.”
Lyndsey’s brother, Colby, is also a part of Lively Livestock. He is the current club president. Like Lyndsey, he also was a part of Clover Kids. He said it was his turn to lead, so he stepped up to help.
“The club helps make you a better person,” Colby said. “If something happened to us, I would hope people would help like we did.”
One of Colby’s main projects that he found special was volunteering to help those affected by the floods in Richland, Neb. Bolton said the club was there initially for around a week. They went up for a full day later in the summer to help other 4-Hers prepare for their fair.
“A lot of people lost a ton of cattle,” Colby said. “Flooding like that has never been seen in Nebraska. I was glad to see that there are still good people in the world. People were donating from all over the place.”
Colby said that Lively Livestock Club has been able to help him meet new people, and that it has been a positive aspect in his life.
“This club has helped me out tremendously,” Colby said. “It’s how I have met most of my friends. It’s cool to see the generations come through. Next year is my last year, so I hope I leave it better than what it was.”
Lively Livestock is celebrating their 65th anniversary on Aug. 15 at the Benedict Community Building, with an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a group picture at 3 p.m., in the park, and cupcakes to celebrate during the open house.
Any current or former members of the club, family members and/or past club leaders are invited to attend. It will be a chance for members to remember all the memories made throughout the years.
Lyndsey and Colby both said the Lively Livestock 4-H Club has helped them in their life, and that they have been able to learn skills they wouldn’t have learned otherwise.
“My life would be very different without 4-H,” Lyndsey said. “I wouldn’t have been able to help families through these amazing service projects, and I would encourage people to join. In the next five years, I am looking forward to doing more service.”