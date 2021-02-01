More than 4,000 vaccinations have been given in health district so far

YORK – The number of vaccinations administered in the Four Corners Health District has exceeded 4,000, according to health officials.

As of Jan. 29, a total of 4,183 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given in the health district – the district is made up of York, Seward, Polk and Butler Counties.

Of this total, 2,968 have been first doses of vaccine, and 1,215 have been second doses, health officials say.

Phase 1B is currently underway.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 84 years old and older will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at the West View Medical Building (the old Hearthstone facility) at 2319 North Lincoln Avenue in York.

This is for individuals who are 84 now or older or will turn 84 in the year of 2021 (with a birthdate of 1937 or earlier).

This is Week 2 of Phase 1B allocation vaccine clinics in York.

This is for individuals who are in that age group who are residents of York County and/or receive their medical services in York.

Health officials say if you do not fall into this category, please contact your local health department or health care provider.