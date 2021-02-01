More than 4,000 vaccinations have been given in health district so far

YORK – The number of vaccinations administered in the Four Corners Health District has exceeded 4,000, according to health officials.
As of Jan. 29, a total of 4,183 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given in the health district – the district is made up of York, Seward, Polk and Butler Counties.
Of this total, 2,968 have been first doses of vaccine, and 1,215 have been second doses, health officials say.
Phase 1B is currently underway.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 84 years old and older will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at the West View Medical Building (the old Hearthstone facility) at 2319 North Lincoln Avenue in York.
This is for individuals who are 84 now or older or will turn 84 in the year of 2021 (with a birthdate of 1937 or earlier).
This is Week 2 of Phase 1B allocation vaccine clinics in York.
This is for individuals who are in that age group who are residents of York County and/or receive their medical services in York.
Health officials say if you do not fall into this category, please contact your local health department or health care provider.
York Medical Clinic will not be an initial site to get the vaccine. York Medical Clinic will be working with York General to coordinate the vaccination administration effort.
York Medical Clinic care coordinators or Nebraska National Guard members will be calling eligible patients to inform them of the vaccine clinic time and place. If you do not receive a call and you were born in 1932 or earlier and are a resident in York County, you may also come to the vaccine clinic.
York General and York Medical Clinic (combined) will receive a weekly allocation of 150 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Those who participate are asked to review the Emergency Use Authorization at www.modernatx.com prior to arrival.
Meanwhile, the district’s risk dial rating continues to improve. As of Friday, Jan. 29, the risk dial remained in the yellow (moderate) category at 1.83, which is slightly improved from the week prior.
During the two-day timeframe of Jan. 28-29, there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the health district, with 10 of those being in York County.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,577 COVID-19 cases in York County. That means 11.45 percent of the county’s population has been confirmed to have had COVID-19.
Seward County had nine new cases in that two-day timeframe, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,775.
Polk County had six new cases, bringing the total there (since the pandemic began) to 516.
And Butler County had just three new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to the 800 mark.
As of January 29, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,668. There were 160 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 73 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.
While new cases continue to happen, there has been a vast improvement throughout the district compared to what it was one and two months ago.
All age groups continue to be affected, with the highest percentage of new cases being in the age groups of those in their 30s and 50s.
Testing continues throughout the district. The number of tests administered in York County, since the pandemic began, has now exceeded 6,000 – the total is at 6,039.