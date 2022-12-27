More than 1,200 McCool tax statements corrected

YORK – More than 1,200 tax statements for property parcels in the McCool School District had to be corrected this week, due to incorrect information that had been sent out earlier.

“Our current assessor is on vacation,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said to the other commissioners this week, as they were presented with the unusually high number of tax roll corrections.

Tami Norquest is the current county assessor. She was appointed to the position when former assessor Ann Charlton retired before the end of her term.

Because Norquest was not present, Obermier presented the tax list corrections.

“The levy for the McCool School District was set correctly by this board, so what we approved was correct,” Obermier said to the other commissioners. “But somehow the error occurred when the tax statements were created, calculated and then sent out.”

The error was in regards to the bond fund levy amount for the McCool School District patrons. The general fund levy amount was correct at 0.83897700; however, the bond fund was stated to be at .18756400 and it should have been 0.0111866.

Once the discrepancy was discovered, the commissioners asked for taxes to not be collected on those particular parcels – until the statements and calculations could be corrected – so money would not have to be refunded.

The commissioners authorized the correction of 1,237 tax roll corrections on Tuesday.

New statements will be sent to those property owners in the McCool School District so they should disregard the first ones they received which indicated substantially higher taxes than what is actual and real.