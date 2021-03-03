More refinancing added to council agenda

YORK – Two more actions of refinancing are now scheduled, in addition to two others previously publicized, on the York City Council’s agenda for Thursday.

Because of historically low interest rates right now, the council has already refinanced several existing bond issues and will consider the following refinancing actions this week:

• Public Safety Tax Anticipation Bonds from 2014, with a principal amount of $970,000

• Water System Revenue Bonds from 2014, with a principal amount of $3,050,000

• Highway Allocation Fund Pledge Refunding Bonds from 2014, with a principal amount of $270,000

• Refunding Bonds with a principal amount of $2 million

This refinancing, according to Scott Keene who has been a bonding advisor for the city for many years, will save the city substantial money over the long-run. The last refinancing actions the council took two weeks ago, as an example, will save the city nearly $1 million. These new actions will further those savings.

Also on this week’s agenda is an appointment to the Kilgore Memorial Library Advisory Board.

The public is always welcome to attend these meetings of the council and administration, which are held in the council chambers at 7 p.m., on the first and third Thursdays of the month.

