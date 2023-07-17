Upcoming Events

July 25: Soybean gall midge field day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ENREC near Mead, https://soybeangallmidge.org

Aug. 1: Green Cover Seed Soil Health Field Day, Bladen

Aug. 3: Drones in Agriculture Conference, ENREC near Mead

Aug. 4: Green Cover Seed Soil Health Field Day, Bladen

Aug. 8: Soybean Mgmt Field Day, Rockville, NE (Jason Jakob farm)

Aug. 9: Cover Crop & Soil Health Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Reg. 9:30), 4-H Bldg, York, RSVP: (402) 646-5426

Aug. 9: Soybean Mgmt Field Day, Concord, NE (UNL Haskell Ag Lab)

Aug. 10: Soybean Mgmt Field Day, Mead, NE (UNL Eastern Nebraska REEC)

Aug. 11: Soybean Mgmt Field Day, DeWitt, NE (Blake Huls farm)

Aug. 15: Flame Weeding Workshop, ENREC near Mead

Aug. 22: Soil Health Clinic, ENREC near Mead

Aug. 24: Southeast NE Alfalfa & Wheat Expo, Crete

This week sharing on hail damage discussions I had with people depending on their individual field situations, previous herbicide, need for forage, all dependent upon crop insurance decisions. The July 4 and 10th hailstorms impacted an area from north of Thayer into Polk county down through Waco to east of McCool Junction and east through pockets of Utica area and Beaver Crossing/Goehner areas. As I’ve talked with people, there’s another level of mental difficulty in having to see it each day at one’s place vs. driving to fields to see it. Feel for everyone impacted, particularly those of you who were hit the past two years. Perhaps one opportunity now is growing much-needed forage as pastures are gone and many need feed for livestock.

Soybean assessments for yield are difficult when they were at R3-R4 (podding stages) prior to hail. There were new leaves/flowers the day after the storms which will continue to R5 (beginning seed). Tops were very broken on these stems so pods will most likely be low towards the ground from branching.

Soybean replant for federal crop was July 5th. For soybeans that lost the most of leaves and upper stems, depending on crop insurance decisions and producer goals, have talked about splitting the rows to plant or else drilling beans (due to concerns of open canopy for weeds). Considerations include costs such as seed and seeding, fungicide seed treatment, herbicides. Increase seeding rate to at least 150,000 seeds/ac, use a fungicide seed treatment, and aim for a Group 2.0 maturity or less to reduce frost risk. A table at jenreesources.com shows yield ranges and when physiological maturity could occur via running historical York weather station data in a model with a July 20th planting date. The clock is ticking for replant soybeans to make seed prior to frost. Beans that freeze prior to maturity are often ‘lima-shaped’ beans at harvest or have an off-green color. That color will lesson some over time.

Others felt bean fields provided an opportunity for seeding forage. In that case, the field needs to be released by crop insurance. Check soybean herbicides used for any replant restrictions; you assume the risk of the cover crop seed germinating if you seed before a restriction ends.

Corn decisions are fairly clear to me. Hail also finished off some of the drought-damaged corn. Seed corn is each company’s decision by field-greensnap and bacterial top rot in fields I’ve seen. For corn that’s mostly stripped but was nearing tasseling or had ear development, watch for bruising. Past observations showed bruising from hailstones to ears during silking stage results in ear mold development. There’s nothing you can do about it but be aware of it for harvest and storage. Bruising to stalks allows for stalk rot to set in. Fungicides at some point can help with stalk strength. For fields with some tassels amidst mostly mowed off plants above the ears, watch pollination if they’re not released. Fields with tall stalks mowed just above or below the ears can be forage opportunities. Some considered grazing first and then planting a forage crop. Have also talked about flying brassicas like turnips/radishes into these taller stalk fields to allow for grazing of the stalks with the brassicas at some point. Check for any corn herbicide grazing restrictions. Also know it’s your risk to seed cover crops prior to any replant restrictions from corn herbicides used. Don’t turn cattle in empty, provide fresh water, no strip grazing, avoid grazing lowest 8 of stalk, and consider supplementing hay/energy for any nitrate concerns.

Some planned to shred the stalks and replant with beans instead. Some planned to shred the stalks and drill in something like sorghum sudan, pearl millet, or sudangrass now. Some planned to plant a small grain like rye/oats/wheat or a combination of them in August/September time-frame depending on if they wanted the cover to winterkill (oats), wanted less growth next spring (wheat), or more growth next spring (rye). I know rye especially got a bad rap this year in the midst of drought, but again, we’re in a drought. For any of these options, you’ll need to check replant restrictions and know the risk is on you if you plant prior to it.

The following contains more info. for planting annual forages in July or August: https://go.unl.edu/ypgc. Additional considerations are cost/availability of seed, seeding, equipment, will forage be hayed/grazed/both, will you use it or do you have someone to use it, or can you grow something to sell. Some with hay have considered using these forages for their livestock and selling their hay at some point for the higher price. Haven’t heard anyone from the July 10 hailstorm talking about short season corn for silage but did talk to others from earlier hailstorms in the State regarding that. There was also greensnap to varying degrees and bent but not broken plants (where ear abnormalities can occur). Willing to listen if you want to bounce off ideas. Ultimately, please take care of yourselves! Rural Response Hotline: 1-800-464-0258.

York County Fair

150th York County Fair: We’re asking for copies (no originals) of fair photos through the years for a display in Ag Hall. Feel free to share a brief memory/who is in the photo on the back. Please bring your copies to the York Extension Office by July 21st if possible. Thanks!

Soybean and Corn Hail Damage

Pictures from various soybean fields showing soybean damage to tops of plants, tiny pods that survived in some axillary buds, and new regrowth. Lowest pods were at beginning seed (R5) in lowest nodes of some fields I checked which means upper parts of the plant were most likely between R3-R4 (podding stages). New growth (new leaves and flowers) was seen in axillary buds the day after hail damage. Will be tough to get much top growth with shredded stems and as many nodes have been cut off. Most new growth will most likely branch and be lower on plants that were more severely affected.

Corn plants mowed off around the ear or below in various fields. These provide opportunities for forage should one be interested in that. There are some who have talked about shredding stalks and planting beans as well as an option.

Photos from later-planted seed corn with greensnap and bacterial top rot setting in. Fields like this are hard to tell the extent of damage from the road.

These are all fields with some amount of tassels remaining. The first picture represents all those fields with less than 25% tassels and the rest of the stalks cut off around ear height. Will need to watch pollination in those fields. Fields with damage to ears that were silking may have hailstone bruising. Ear mold is something to watch in those situations but nothing one can do about it.