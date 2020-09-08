More COVID-19 cases identified in health district

YORK – Since Friday, 22 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Four Corners Health District.

The cumulative total of cases in the district is now at 450 with 292 recoveries.

Six new cases have been identified in York County since Friday, bringing the cumulative total here to 122 with 93 recoveries.

Seward County has had 15 new cases identified since Friday, bringing the cumulative total there to 197 with 112 recoveries.

Polk County has had one new case since late last week, bringing the total there to 32 with 24 recoveries.

And there are two new cases in Butler County, according to health officials, bringing the cumulative total there to 99 with 63 recoveries.

Regarding hospitalizations since the pandemic began, seven people have required that level of treatment in York County.

Seven people also had to be hospitalized from Butler County, with three in Polk County.

Ten people from Seward County have had to be hospitalized.