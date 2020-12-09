Monetary donations encouraged for Adopt A Family program

YORK – The York community has already gone above and beyond regarding the Adopt A Family program this year – adopting all 15 families in record time, even before Thanksgiving arrived.

Those who still want to help in some way can still do so by making monetary donations that can be used by people in need all year long.

This program is facilitated by the York News-Times, with assistance from Blue Valley Community Action.

Monetary donations are put in an Adopt A Family account which is then accessible to Blue Valley for allocations throughout the year when people find themselves in a dire financial situation, whether it be for gas, or medication, or utility bills, or car repairs, or for food, etc.

To make a monetary donation to this effort, send a check to the York News-Times – written to York Adopt A Family – at Box 279, York, NE, 68467. Donors’ names will be published in the newspaper and online – donations may also be made in the memory of someone. And donors can remain anonymous if they so choose.