Monetary donations encouraged for Adopt A Family program

YORK – The York community has already gone above and beyond regarding the Adopt A Family program this year – adopting all 15 families in record time, even before Thanksgiving arrived.
Those who still want to help in some way can still do so by making monetary donations that can be used by people in need all year long.
This program is facilitated by the York News-Times, with assistance from Blue Valley Community Action.
Monetary donations are put in an Adopt A Family account which is then accessible to Blue Valley for allocations throughout the year when people find themselves in a dire financial situation, whether it be for gas, or medication, or utility bills, or car repairs, or for food, etc.
To make a monetary donation to this effort, send a check to the York News-Times – written to York Adopt A Family – at Box 279, York, NE, 68467. Donors’ names will be published in the newspaper and online – donations may also be made in the memory of someone. And donors can remain anonymous if they so choose.
In past years, goals have been set at $3,000, $4,000, $5,000 – this year, being as challenging as it has been for everyone, no goal is being set. However, the donations are still welcome and encouraged because these funds can be used by people who might find themselves in a situation where emergency help is truly needed regardless of the time of year. Any amount is appreciated.
The News-Times would also again like to thank all the gracious folks who have adopted families – 15 households in the York community will have a brighter Christmas because of their generosity. They are reminded that all the gifts will need to be at the York News-Times offices by the end of the work day on Friday, Dec. 18, so they can be given to the designated families in time for Christmas.
