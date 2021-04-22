Moms with a mission -- preserving kids' legacies, helping each other and community

YORK – Tight connections, profound friendships are formed in a variety of ways and sometimes are forged in unfortunate yet beautiful ways.
Such is the story of April McDaniel, Julie Hoffman and Misty Brouillette.
These three women are driven in a mission to not only support each other, but also preserve their little ones’ legacies while helping their community.
McDaniel is the mother of Lane.
Hoffman is the mother of Peyton and Parker.
Brouillette is the mother of Cessna Brestel.
All four children are in heaven. The three women are here, in York County, supporting each other through grief, hope and the spreading of love their children perpetrated in life.
Peyton and Parker were born with different abilities, yet they lived life to the fullest.
In 2010, Peyton unexpectedly passed away at the age of 11.
“The first time we ever met Misty Brouillette was when she came to our home, the day Peyton passed away, to get clothes for him,” Hoffman remembers.
Brouillette is a funeral director at Metz Mortuary in York.
“The next day, at the mortuary, while we were talking with Misty about the funeral plans, we explained to her how Peyton was so adored and loved by his friends,” Hoffman said. “They never saw his disability, it didn’t matter to them that he never spoke or that he used a wheelchair. They included him in kickball at recess – they kicked the ball for him and pushed him around the bases. In the classroom, they’d help him study his spelling words using his touch screen computer, so he could be successful with all the things everyone else was learning.
“During this time, Misty shared with us that her daughter, Cessna, was going to school with a little boy who also used a wheelchair. She asked if we knew the family from McCool, who had a disability,” Hoffman said. “We did not know them. Misty talked about how her daughter just adored Lane, how she was so compassionate toward him – much like we had just been saying about Peyton’s friends.”
Right before Peyton passed away, he and Parker had received very special Care Bikes, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation. This allowed their wheelchairs to be placed on the front of the special bikes.
“A few months after Peyton had passed, his brand new bike was just sitting in our garage,” Hoffman remembered. “We made the decision to give it to someone. We reached out to Misty and asked her about that family and their little boy named Lane. Did she think they’d like the bike? She said she was certain they would.
“The first time we met April and Brian McDaniel and their family was the day Chad (her husband), Parker and I took Peyton’s bike to them,” Hoffman said. “It was emotional and happy all at the same time. Lane and Parker were grinning from ear to ear.”
The moms with a mission had already formed their triangle of support, thanks to the connections of their children.
“Cessna’s and Lane’s lives were intersected in daycare,” explained Brouillette. “It was when they were infants, then toddlers. They were reunited in preschool. Cessna always talked about little Lane. And not in a way that she ever felt sorry for him – always in a way that they were friends. She would tell me how they played or how she helped Lane in class. How she would let him pull her hair and it would make him giggle. At her birthday party at the children’s museum in York, I took pictures of her and her friends – when it came time for her picture with Lane, she just put her arms around him. Cessna never saw disability or abnormal. She always saw through Lane’s eyes what normal was.”
Lane unexpectedly passed away in his sleep, on March 15, 2014.
“I remember getting the phone call from Jon (her husband) that Lane left for Heaven,” Brouillette said. “Cessna and I were in Los Angeles. We were both so sad and couldn’t believe it. The first thing she wanted to do when we got back was to see him. I took her into the chapel and she got down on her knees and prayed for him in front of his casket while I sat in the pew. She didn’t cry, she just wished him well in Heaven. Maybe she knew then that there was a much better place for them and that he was free to do whatever he couldn’t down here.”
Life went on. Parker thrived. Cessna became involved with a horse therapy ranch where she helped take care of horses and be around other children who were disabled.
Lane’s parents honored his memory by creating a mission called “Living In The Right Lane,” to help families just like themselves.
“They have done beautiful acts of kindness,” says Hoffman. “They provide gift bags for families while their children are in the hospital. The non-profit has provided monetary donations to help in a variety of ways, like putting down a payment on a handicapped accessible van. They are such a wonderful family, doing amazing things and touching so many lives.”
“Then, five years plus one day after Lane passed, Parker passed,” remembers McDaniel. “The McDaniels, the Hoffmans and Misty were together again in hard times. The love and support that passes back and forth is really quite difficult to put into words. It’s certainly through hard things that these relationships have grown.”
All three boys’ “Angel Days” are in the same week in March, McDaniel says. “We’ve come to believe that this was no accident. God knows our end before our beginning.”
In the spring of 2020, Paul Jaekel (a dad with a special needs son) contacted the McDaniels and the Hoffmans about creating an all-inclusive playground in York. A committee was formed. The city committed to having it located in Mincks Park. Fundraising has been active, to say the least.
The Peyton Parker Lane Playground was on its way to becoming a reality.
Then, the three moms’ bond grew even more deeply and profoundly.
“On Feb. 1, 2020, Cessna met Lane, Peyton and Parker in Heaven,” says McDaniel. “I can imagine that was grand. I’m sure Lane fist-bumped her and asked her what she’d been up to. I’m guessing all four of them are floating on rafts, fishing for licorice and gummy bears. The news of Cessna’s passing has been difficult for all who love her. Returning the love and compassion to Misty, which she has shown to all families who have lost loved ones, is something Julie and I felt called to do immediately.”
“At the time of her passing, Cessna was a sophomore at York High School and she was in advanced animal science,” says Cessna’s mom. “She invited a Success Student to be her lab partner. Together, they were successfully able to breed rabbits and a week after she died, the rabbit gave birth to seven bunnies – the circle of life.
“Cessna never looked at any of her disabled friends as abnormal,” Brouillette said of her daughter. “She was almost drawn to them in a way she wanted them to know that she was equal to them and always wanted them to feel good about themselves and engage in their lives. She always wanted to leave them feeling accomplished.”
“And now, this beautiful lady, Misty Brouillette, who has helped us, held our hands and comforted us during the worst loss any parent could imagine, is needing us to do the same for her,” Hoffman said. “She was with us every step of the way during the losses of our sons. And through that grief and navigating her own journey in pain, she has reached out to April and I, wanting to have something to represent her beautiful daughter, Cessna, within the playground.
“I imagine Cessna telling all three boys about the playground and how grand it will be,” Hoffman continued. “And that it will be named after all three of them and how everyone in town is so excited for it to be built. I imagine she tells them how happy it’s making their parents as they work on it. I imagine then that all four hugged.”
On Friday, April 2, the three moms met at the Beaver Creek Trails, “to walk, talk, sit and share stories,” McDaniel says. “This was a time of great fellowship and testament to Peyton, Lane, Parker and Cessna. We were just three moms, who over the course of 11 years lost four children. Through our loss, we are trying to find a way to bless others.”
The gift to the park, in memory of Cessna, will be a 70-square-foot glider that will be custom-made to look like a fishing boat. It will be able to accommodate up to four wheelchairs and about 10 young ones.
“This is a gift from Cessna for all children, no matter their ability,” Brouillette said. “To be able to give something that is all-inclusive is what Cessna was about. She was an advocate in that everyone matters and everyone is equal, no matter their race, income or ability. She always stood up for herself, for others and for what is right.
“Cessna’s gift is specifically going toward the custom fisherman’s boat glider which kids of all abilities, including those with wheelchairs will be able to utilize,” Brouillette said. “On the bow, ‘Cessna Elyse’ will be engraved. Her middle name means ‘God’s promise’ – and that’s what the park represents – that those with all abilities and disabilities are part of God’s promise.”
These are three women bound together not just in loss but also in life and love. They will continue to help each other, as well as many others, while also preserving the legacies of their beautiful children.
That is their mission.
Editor’s note: The Peyton Parker Lane Playground will bless families from across the state. To donate to the playground, visit yorkcommunityfoundation.org. You will see a donate section on the landing page. If you’d like to contact the committee, you can private message them through their Facebook page – The Peyton Parker Lane Playground.