Moms with a mission -- preserving kids' legacies, helping each other and community

“During this time, Misty shared with us that her daughter, Cessna, was going to school with a little boy who also used a wheelchair. She asked if we knew the family from McCool, who had a disability,” Hoffman said. “We did not know them. Misty talked about how her daughter just adored Lane, how she was so compassionate toward him – much like we had just been saying about Peyton’s friends.”

Right before Peyton passed away, he and Parker had received very special Care Bikes, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation. This allowed their wheelchairs to be placed on the front of the special bikes.

“A few months after Peyton had passed, his brand new bike was just sitting in our garage,” Hoffman remembered. “We made the decision to give it to someone. We reached out to Misty and asked her about that family and their little boy named Lane. Did she think they’d like the bike? She said she was certain they would.

“The first time we met April and Brian McDaniel and their family was the day Chad (her husband), Parker and I took Peyton’s bike to them,” Hoffman said. “It was emotional and happy all at the same time. Lane and Parker were grinning from ear to ear.”

The moms with a mission had already formed their triangle of support, thanks to the connections of their children.