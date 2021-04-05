Moms expand wholesale business, bring store to Exeter

EXETER – There is a new shopping spot in town as T-Squared has officially opened downtown at the corner of South Exeter Avenue and East Seneca Street.

Sisters Tara Due of Exeter and Tysha Smith of Seward opened their clothing and jewelry boutique downtown after almost three years in business.

The sisters started making earrings separately in March of 2018 and were doing craft shows along with wholesaling their earrings to about 20 boutiques.

In July of 2019 they added graphic tees and their storeroom (also known as Smith’s basement) started to look like a warehouse.

“We thought there was no way we will ever have a store front,” explained Smith.

Prior to opening the boutique, the majority of their sales were from their website. They post new arrivals each Thursday and have a special $12 T-shirt on their VIP on Facebook each Tuesday.

With their recent purchase of a DTG (Direct To Garment) machine, they now are offering wholesale tee shirt orders.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The duo splits up all the duties. Smith does the ordering, posting on social media and manages their website while Due claims she does the “fun” stuff, like taxes, wholesale orders and graphic tees. Both still make earrings to sell.