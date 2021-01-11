Missing Illinois juvenile found at York area rest stop

YORK COUNTY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man and recovered a missing juvenile from Illinois at the westbound rest area, along Interstate 80, near York.

The state patrol received information regarding a vehicle believed to be driven by a man who was sought by Illinois authorities. It was believed that he was traveling with a 15-year-old girl, for whom an endangered missing advisory was issued on Thursday.

About 15 minutes after receiving that information, a trooper located the vehicle, a Toyota Carolla, at the westbound rest area near York.

The driver, Chandler Saso, 42, of Yuba City, Calif., was located and arrested on the active warrant from Illinois.

The juvenile was located and placed into protective care.

Saso was lodged in the Hall County Jail, regarding the warrant.

The state patrol says that additional charges in York County are currently pending. The details of those charges were not disclosed by the state patrol.