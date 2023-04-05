YORK — Nebraska authorities found two children who had been reported missing in Colorado and arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of attempted kidnapping amid an Interstate 80 traffic stop near York early Wednesday morning, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers found the missing children — ages 12 and 17 — after stopping a Chevrolet pickup truck that was driving east on the interstate with a headlight out at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, the State Patrol said in a news release.

Troopers soon determined that the pickup had been reported stolen out of Colorado and that the child passengers, who the State Patrol did not identify, had been reported missing, according to the news release.

The truck’s driver, an 18-year-old male from Colorado who the patrol did not identify by name, was found to be in violation of a protection order filed by one of the children, according to the release.

The teen, identified in jail booking records as David Estes Lee Willingham, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted kidnapping, felony theft and violating a protection order, along with a host of additional misdemeanor and infraction charges.

Troopers took Willingham to the York County jail.

He has not yet been charged with a crime in Nebraska.