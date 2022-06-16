 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milligan’s June Jubilee was the “Best Thing to do in 2022”

22 june jub2.JPG

Sara Evans belted out some of her most popular numbers from the Milligan June Jubilee stage on Friday night before she headed straight back to Nashville for a Saturday evening performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

 News-Times/Leesa Bartu

MILLIGAN – The Milligan community celebrated their annual June Jubilee over the second weekend in June with a theme of “Best Thing to do in 2022.”

The weekend celebration started on Friday with a tractor drive before the main event featuring Modern Kowboy, Wade Hayes and headliner Sara Evans playing in the Centennial Beer Garden.

Saturday found multiple activities for the young, or young at heart, starting with the Rooster Run, a 5K run/walk event, and including a softball tournament, a sand volleyball tournament and a road rally. A rib cook out started in the morning so the ribs would be ready for the evening meal and there were plenty of cars lined up on main street for a car show.

There were plenty of Saturday afternoon activities for the kids including a clown, face painting, a bounce house in the beer garden and miniature golf along with video games and the kiddie tractor pull.

The chainsaw carver, Papa Bear Carving, was busy all afternoon and besides the food vendors up and down the street, the American Legion served a pork dinner.

Saturday afternoon was full of polka music in the beer garden with a tractor pull running to the west of the Centennial Garden. Bingo was called in the American Legion and the rib dinner was served at 4:30 p.m. The evening entertainment featured Modern Kowboy.

Sunday Funday was all about the family. There was polka music at the Catholic Church breakfast and polka music in the beer garden starting at 11 a.m. The grand parade was held at 1 p.m. and following the parade the Wilber Alumni Band played in the beer garden. The Wilber Czech dancers performed at 3 p.m. before the Milligan Czech Brass Band played.

The evening closed with a performance from the Chelewski Brothers before the drawing for the 50/50 raffle and the annual auction.

22 june jub8.JPG

It was almost time to eat ribs in the Centennial Garden during the Milligan June Jubilee. Steve Havel cuts up a rack for service.
22 jun jub28.JPG

Winner for the second year in a row at the Milligan June Jubilee Rib Cook Off was Keith Olson of Friend. Keith is pictured with his teammate and wife, Michelle.
22 june jub1.JPG

Wade Hayes opened for Sara Evans at the 2022 Milligan June Jubilee.
22 june jub3.JPG
22 june jub4.JPG
22 june jub5.JPG

Milligan’s main street was filled with lots of classic cars lovingly shined up and displayed for the June Jubilee car show.
22 june jub6.JPG

Albert Duba takes a good look at the Dale Earnhardt tribute car at Milligan’s June Jubilee car show.
22 june jub7.JPG

Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons played polka all Saturday afternoon in the Centennial Garden in Milligan.

22 june jub9.JPG

Roger Becker puts the finishing touches on his team’s contribution to the rib dinner at June Jubilee.
22 june jub10.JPG

MacKenzie Jaeger gets a high five from a Shriner in his little car.
22 june jub11.JPG

The Milligan class of 1982 showed their rooster pride on their float (and went through the parade route twice).
22 june jub12.JPG

Wade Sluka tosses out candy from the seat of his 1957 Farmall 350 in the Milligan June Jubilee parade.
22 june jub13.JPG

Kollin Harre tosses out candy from the Harre Seed and Services truck during the Milligan June Jubilee parade.
22 june jub14.JPG

Kora Havel gets ready to spray the crowd with water during Milligan’s June Jubilee parade.
22 june jub15.JPG

Exeter Feeders and Breeders send out lots of steak bites for the crowd during Milligan’s June Jubilee parade.
22 june jub16.JPG

When you fill up your candy bag, the Highway 41 Express parade entry tosses you out a new reusable bag.
22 june jub18.JPG

After the parade there were tons of kids’ activities in the Centennial Beer Garden including 2-EEE the Clown who made lots of fun balloon animals.
22 june jub19.JPG

Kenleigh Sudrla gets her face painted by Becca Krupicka after the Milligan June Jubilee parade.
22 june jub20.JPG

Harper Sudrla transforms to a bunny courtesy of face painter, Liberty Johnson.
22 june jub21.JPG

After making two rounds on the parade route the Wilber Alumni band performed in the Centennial Beer Garden during June Jubilee.
22 june jub22.JPG

Pat O’Brien spends a minute giving Bridget White instructions on the pedal tractor pull.
22 june jub23.JPG

Carter Milton of Milligan twirls his partner on stage for the Wilber Czech dancing demonstration.
22 june jub24.JPG

Maddux Milton dances like a pro on stage during the Wilber Czech dancing demonstration at Milligan’s June Jubilee.
22 june jub25.JPG

Harper Sudrla gets a full pull on the pedal tractor at Milligan’s June Jubilee.
22 june jub26.JPG

Barrett White gives his all on the pedal tractor at Milligan’s June Jubilee.
22 june jub27.JPG

The Milligan Brass Band performed Sunday afternoon in Milligan’s Centennial Garden.
