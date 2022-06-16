Milligan’s June Jubilee was the “Best Thing to do in 2022”

MILLIGAN – The Milligan community celebrated their annual June Jubilee over the second weekend in June with a theme of “Best Thing to do in 2022.”

The weekend celebration started on Friday with a tractor drive before the main event featuring Modern Kowboy, Wade Hayes and headliner Sara Evans playing in the Centennial Beer Garden.

Saturday found multiple activities for the young, or young at heart, starting with the Rooster Run, a 5K run/walk event, and including a softball tournament, a sand volleyball tournament and a road rally. A rib cook out started in the morning so the ribs would be ready for the evening meal and there were plenty of cars lined up on main street for a car show.

There were plenty of Saturday afternoon activities for the kids including a clown, face painting, a bounce house in the beer garden and miniature golf along with video games and the kiddie tractor pull.

The chainsaw carver, Papa Bear Carving, was busy all afternoon and besides the food vendors up and down the street, the American Legion served a pork dinner.

Saturday afternoon was full of polka music in the beer garden with a tractor pull running to the west of the Centennial Garden. Bingo was called in the American Legion and the rib dinner was served at 4:30 p.m. The evening entertainment featured Modern Kowboy.

Sunday Funday was all about the family. There was polka music at the Catholic Church breakfast and polka music in the beer garden starting at 11 a.m. The grand parade was held at 1 p.m. and following the parade the Wilber Alumni Band played in the beer garden. The Wilber Czech dancers performed at 3 p.m. before the Milligan Czech Brass Band played.

The evening closed with a performance from the Chelewski Brothers before the drawing for the 50/50 raffle and the annual auction.