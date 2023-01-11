Milligan man gets probation, jail for running from deputies with juvenile passenger

YORK – Sean Gibson, 19, of Milligan has been sentenced to probation in a case where he ran from law enforcement while endangering a juvenile passenger. He was also sentenced to seven consecutive weekends in the York County Jail.

His sentencing was held this week in the York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.

Gibson fled from law enforcement after deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop him in the Gresham area for a traffic violation.

Court documents indicate he “fled from deputies at speeds between 75 and 100 mph on gravel roads, violated multiple stop signs and drove without lights after dark. He also had a 16-year-old passenger while he evaded law enforcement, putting her in a very dangerous situation.”

Initially, Gibson was charged with child abuse, a Class 3A felony, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony. Those were later amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, and first offense reckless driving which is a Class 3 misdemeanor.

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Gibson for the charges that remained after a plea agreement amended the counts against him.