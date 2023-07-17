As Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues, conflict within Russia has recently flared, and threats from rogue nations have escalated, this week House Republicans have focused on delivering on our commitment to a nation that’s safe through the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (FY24 NDAA), Congress’ primary legislative vehicle to authorize defense spending.

While there has been encouraging progress in strengthening NATO, the expansion of Russia’s aggression remains a serious threat. In addition to supporting America’s allies, it is clear we must safeguard homeland security through maintaining our own military strength and readiness.

Recently the Chinese military has conducted threatening exercises crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait—traditionally considered a buffer zone mediating the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) and Taiwan’s territorial claims. Furthermore, this week, North Korea’s communist regime has conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test and doubled down on a commitment to developing its nuclear weapon capabilities.

In addition to reaffirming support for our regional allies, as I did in my recent trip to Japan, the United States must apply a peace-through-strength strategy to be prepared to compete with our adversaries – in particular the CCP which has shown a relentless commitment to military spending and currently boasts the world’s largest navy.

The FY24 NDAA would provide the significant investments we need to strengthen strategic deterrence, support servicemembers and their families, and reinforce warfighting readiness all while holding the Pentagon accountable for responsible spending and appropriate mission focus.

In addition to investing in American nuclear deterrence, missile defense, and hypersonic missile capabilities, this year’s NDAA includes the largest pay raise for servicemembers in more than 20 years at 5.2 percent, expands reimbursements available to military spouses, and authorizes over $240 million of investments to make housing more affordable for servicemembers and their families. The legislation also provides assistance and a path to return to service for the 8,000 servicemembers who were discharged for declining to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

To ensure optimal recruitment and the utmost readiness for our forces to fight 21st century battles, it is important the American military does not get caught up in fighting ideological battles. Congress has a responsibility to conduct oversight ensuring our Department of Defense (DoD) is focused on readiness and effectiveness rather than pushing an ideological agenda.

To accomplish this, the House-passed FY24 NDAA prohibits funding for the teaching of Critical Race Theory, includes a parent’s bill of rights for DoD schooling, does not authorize climate change programs, and prevents the DoD from requiring contractors to document emissions from weapons systems.

While providing the investment our military needs to maintain competitiveness, this bill also maintains fiscal responsibility by cutting billions of dollars in inefficient and obsolete defense programs and bureaucracy. It would also crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse by penalizing DoD for cost overruns on major defense programs and increases audit measures for aid provided to Ukraine.

I supported passage of the NDAA because it ensures a strong national defense and a government that is accountable. Our national security and commitment to freedom in no small part depends on the readiness of our brave men and women in uniform. This legislation rightfully maintains support for them, their families, and peace for America and our allies.