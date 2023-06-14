STROMSBURG – Stromsburg, the “Swede Capital of Nebraska”, will celebrate their annual Midsommar Swedish Festival this weekend, June 16-17. Swedish food, costumes and dancing can be enjoyed throughout the festivities.

Events will kick off on Friday, June 16 with the annual chicken barbeque from 4:30 – 7 p.m. on the town square. The Entrepreneur Inventigation Class Youth Project will be on the town square from 4:30 – 8 p.m. “Taste of Sweden” food will be available at the Viking Center on the south side of the square from 5 – 10 p.m. while the Teddy Bear Mobile will be on the town square from 5 – 9 p.m. The kiddos will be entertained by the Overall Buddies who will perform starting at 5:30 p.m. on the town square and the Swedish Dancers will take the stage at 6:45 p.m. At 7:15 p.m. come and celebrate the naming of the Honorary Swede and be on hand for the Super Swede presentation and the crowning of the 2023 King and Queen which will take place on the town square. Enjoy a performance by the Community Choir starting at 8:30 p.m. The carnival and midway on the square will be underway both Friday and Saturday and wristband are available at Hometown Economy in Stromsburg.

On Saturday, June 17 a breakfast buffet with Swedish pancakes will be served at the Corner Café from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Swedish pancakes will also be served at Salem Lutheran Church, at 6th & Commercial, from 7 – 11 a.m. At 8 a.m. the 5K-10K-1M Earl “Helge” Byleen Run/Walk will start at 5th & Commercial.

If you still haven’t gotten your fill of authentic Swedish grub “Taste of Sweden” will once again be available at the Viking Center from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. and will be located at West 4th Street and a horseshoe tournament will start at 9 a.m. at Buckley Park.

If shopping is your pleasure check out the “Midsommar Market” Arts & Crafts Fair which will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the town square while the Teddy Bear Mobile will again be on the square from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Beginning at 11:15 a.m. the State Sanctioned Children’s Tractor Pull will start at 5th & Commercial so bring the kids down to test their strength. The Edgerton Explorit Center will give demonstrations in the town square from 12 – 4 p.m. and you can learn more about the community by attending the Tour of Stromsburg Sites & Sights starting at 12 p.m. Local kids will showcase their fine arts talents in the town square from 1 – 3 p.m. and the Rose Colored Glass will hold a wine tasting from 1 – 5 p.m.

The Stromsburg Public Library will present the program “The Wilson Family, Impact on Polk County” starting at 2 p.m. The Swedish Folkdrakt from Peasant Clothing to Holiday Wear will be presented from 3 – 4 p.m. on the town square and the Fireman and Sophomore Class BBQ& Brats will be held at the Fire Hall from 4 – 7:30 p.m. The Swedish Dancers will again perform at 4:30 p.m. and the “Here Come the Swedes” Parade will kick-off at 6 p.m. down Ekely & 4th Street. Following the parade “The Sweet Adelines International” Nebraska Chapter will perform on the town square starting at 7:30 p.m. to cap off the evening.

Rise and shine on Sunday to the Boy Scouts serving pancakes on the town square from 7 – 10 a.m. and a car, motorcycle & tractor show will be held on the town square from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Boy Scouts hamburger feed will start at 11 a.m. and the Anna Street Trolley will be serving ice cream on the town square from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. A cornhole tournament will start at 12 p.m. and at 5 p.m. an “Evening of Worship” featuring local talent will be held on the town square.